September 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cyprus back on Ireland’s ‘Green List’

By Staff Reporter0287
Dublin Airport

Cyprus has been put back on Ireland’s ‘Green List’ meaning travellers from Cyprus for not have to self-isolate when they go there.

The new Green List, which goes into effect on Monday, also includes Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Also on Thursday, Ireland added Greece and Italy to the list of countries from which travellers are required to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.



