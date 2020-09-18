September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: seven new cases announced on Friday (Updated)

By Evie Andreou0172

Seven new coronavirus cases were detected on Friday, the health ministry said.

The latest cases were detected among 3,039 lab tests.

Among them is one person who had lost sense of smell last Sunday and presented myalgia a day later. He or she got tested on Thursday.

Another case concerns a football player of Nea Salamina FC who arrived from Angola on Monday through Portugal and Vienna.

One person works at Ocean Basket restaurant in Phinikoudes, Larnaca and is a colleague of two other people working there who tested positive last Tuesday and Thursday. Both persons who tested positive on Friday and Thursday had been in self-isolation as close contacts of the employee who was found positive on Tuesday. Friday’s is the third person in that cluster, the health ministry said.

Two more cases are contacts of a person who was part of the cluster, reportedly in Larnaca, that started on September 9. “They are from different ‘branches’ of that chain,” the health ministry said. That chain now has 18 cases, it said.

Two people tested privately. One of them had presented symptoms on Monday, the other had no symptoms and said had no contact with anyone who had already tested positive.

Among the positive cases is  Bishop of Kition Nektarios, who was among the contacts of one of the two employees of his bishopric who tested positive a few days ago.

The bishop tested negative on Monday but was self-isolating before testing again. The second test he took came out positive, CyBC reported.

One patient is being treated at the Nicosia hospital’s intensive care unit and six more are at the Famagusta hospital, one of them in the increased care unit.

The total number of cases is at 1,565.



Related posts

Perdios says tourists to Cyprus can have ‘a proper holiday’ in safety  

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: special entry permits for domestic workers from September 25

Peter Michael

EU’s Belarus sanctions ‘taken hostage’ by Cyprus – reports  

Peter Michael

Protesters out on the streets in support of controversial art teacher

Jonathan Shkurko

House rejects budget that would allow conscripts to study in UK (Updated)

George Psyllides

‘They should have let us die in the water’: desperate Lebanese migrants sent back

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign