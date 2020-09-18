September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football Premier League Sport

Liverpool complete Thiago signing from Bayern Munich

By Reuters News Service06
File Photo: Champions League Final Bayern Munich V Paris St Germain
Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara won the Champions league with Bayern Munich last month

Liverpool have signed Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract, the Premier League champions said on Friday.

British media reported the deal will cost Liverpool around 20 million pounds with five million pounds in add-ons.

Thiago, 29, spent seven seasons with Bayern and played in last season’s Champions League final victory over Paris St Germain.

“I think it’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here,” Thiago told the club’s website.

“When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can – and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am as well; I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible.”



