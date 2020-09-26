The Eagles Songbook comes to Paphos

Who doesn’t know the song Hotel California? Even today’s teens can sing along to its lyrics. Not everybody knows though that it is a song by the Eagles and it is one of many of the American rock band’s hits. A tribute to the band’s timeless music, a UK duo will hold a series of shows in Paphos this October, all about The Eagles.
The Eagles Songbook, as their performances are called, is something to behold, celebrating the history and classic songs of this iconic American band. Performed by international duo Little Eagle, direct from the UK, the format of the show involves the greatest hits coupled with a narrative explaining the band’s fascinating history and covers songs from the early years, Take It Easy, Best Of My Love, and moves through the years to include the classics Hotel California, Life In The Fast Lane and then How Long from their current period.
Little Eagle are thought to be the only duo in the UK performing a tribute to The Eagles, involving vocals and guitar work, faithful and authentic to the sound of the original songs. Producing an incredible sound from just two people, Little Eagle not only perform all the best songs of The Eagles, but they also talk about the original band’s history in between songs, making for an intimate connection between themselves and the audience.
The Eagles Songbook
Darcy’s Restaurant, Peyia. October 7. 8pm. Tickets: €26 including souvla dinner. €17 show only. Ticket Outlets: Darcy’s Restaurant or buy online: www.kendallevents.com. Box Office: Tel: 96-818066. Doors 6.30pm
Tricolore Café Garden Chlorakas Paphos. October 9, 7.30pm. Tickets: €25 including waiter service buffet. Call 96-818066 for show only. Ticket Outlets: Tricolore Café and Computer SOS in Chlorakas or buy online: www.kendallevents.com. Doors 6pm
Bonamare Beach Bar Timi Paphos. October 12, 7.30pm. Tickets: €17 – Set menu available. Ticket Outlets: Bonamare or buy online: www.kendallevents.com. Tel: 96-818066. Doors 6pm
Vasilikon Winery Kathikas Paphos. October 13, 8pm. Tickets: €29 including buffet platter. Call 96-818066 for show only. Ticket Outlets: Vasilikon Winery or buy online: www.kendallevents.com. Tel: 96818066. Doors 6.30pm