February 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Third quake in less than a month shakes Cyprus

By Staff Reporter016

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was felt in Cyprus late Wednesday , the Cyprus Seismological Centre said.

The earthquake was recorded at 23.04 and was felt the strongest in the Paphos district, and to a lesser extent in Limassol and Nicosia.

The Cyprus Seismological Centre said the epicentre of the earthquake was in the sea, 53 km west, northwest of Polis, at a depth of 24 kilometres.

No damages have been reported.

This was the third earthquake felt in Cyprus in less than a month with the first one, the most powerful, striking on January 11and measuring 6.5 on the Richter scales. The second one was on January 28 and it measured 4.5.

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Developers association warns against VAT increase

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Coronavirus: Increase in online shopping but still way below EU average

Anna Savva

Our View: The elderly need more than just protection from Covid-19

CyprusMail

Call to include counsellors in Gesy

Antigoni Pitta

Girl slightly injured after falling out of bus

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign