February 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: Health Minister tests positive for Covid-19

By Gina Agapiou0455
Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said on Friday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has mild symptoms.

“We should not be complacent,” the minister tweeted as he announced his positive result following two tests. He did not specify whether the tests concerned rapid antigen or PCR tests.

He added he has mild symptoms, attributing this to the fact he is vaccinated.

Taking this opportunity to reiterate the importance of anti-coronavirus vaccination, he said the jab and personal protection measures shield us against the virus.

