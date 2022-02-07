Daily News Briefing

February 7, 2022

In today’s episode, three police officers in Paphos have been suspended pending an investigation into how two suspects escaped detention cells at the city’s police headquarters. In other news, an 18-year-old man has been arrested in Nicosia after losing control of his car and smashing into four teenage girls standing in front of a supermarket wall, and Centre-right DIKO will be the ruling party or the main part of a coalition government to bring about change after the presidential elections in 2023.

