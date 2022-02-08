Coronavirus: Seven deaths seen on Tuesday, in addition to 2,885 new cases (updated)

February 8, 2022

The health ministry announced seven deaths and 2,885 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

All seven deaths were men, aged 93, 82, 77, 76, 71, 63, and 58, bringing the total death toll to 756.

There are 206 people being treated for coronavirus in hospitals, 48 of whom are in serious condition. Of the 48 patients, 19 are intubated, three are in the ICU without a ventilator and 26 in a High Dependency Unit.

Of all patients, 69.91 per cent are not vaccinated against Covid.

Twenty six post-Covid patients who are no longer infectious are still intubated in the ICU.

A total of 111,932 PCR and rapid tests were carried out, giving a positivity rate of 2.58 per cent.

Of these tests, 105,687 were rapid tests, with 2,400 cases found. The remaining 6,245 tests were PCR with 485 positives.

Most cases were detected through private initiative, with 1,440 found among 43,504 rapid tests, and 326 from 2,192 PCR tests.

Another 960 cases were recorded after 62,183 rapid tests carried out through the health ministry’s programmes. These included 22 new cases in nursing homes and 215 cases in schools.

Meanwhile, 60 people tested positive after 462 PCR tests carried out for contact tracing purposes and 93 who tested positive after 1,336 rapid tests.

The total number of cases detected so far is 277,864.

