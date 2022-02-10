February 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus up to date with UN fees

By Staff Reporter028
un

Cyprus has paid up its contribution to the UN budget, joining another 52 members to be up to date with their financial obligations to the 193-strong world body.

Cyprus was cited by the spokesman for UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric during Wednesday’s international press briefing at UN headquarters.

“Today is the second to last day for the Honour Roll. We say thank you very much to our friends in Cyprus and Morocco for their full payments to the regular budget. The Honour Roll now has 53 members,” he said

