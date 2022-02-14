February 14, 2022

Russian pianist to have debut performance in Cyprus

Continuing its longstanding collaboration with the Keyboard Charitable Trust in London, the Pharos Arts Foundation presents a new musical evening in March with the fascinating Russian pianist Roman Kosyakov.

March 2’s recital will be Kosyakov’s debut in Cyprus, playing at The Shoe Factory, but as a laureate of a number of competitions the pianist has performed extensively around the world. He is frequently invited to perform with the Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra and the English Symphony Orchestra and appears at important venues and festivals as the Kings Place and Cadogan Hall in London.

Described as a “poet-artist of commanding intelligence, with freedom of expression and imagination ranging from amorous intimacy to blazing peaks of Vesuvian tumult”, Kosyakov is considered to be one of the most fascinating pianists of his generation. In his first-ever interaction with the Cypriot music scene, he will play a programme of works by Prokofiev, Schumann, Scriabin and Tchaikovsky.

The musical evenings will continue throughout March as the Pharos Arts Foundation invites more acclaimed musicians to perform at its venue. Both Cypriot talents and artists from abroad are scheduled to take the stage next month in recitals that feature the piano, the cello and the bassoon.

 

Piano Recital

With Russian pianist Roman Kosyakov. March 2. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €15, 20. Tel: 22-663871. www.pharosartsfoundation.org

