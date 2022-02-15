Live music this week around the island

The music stages of the island’s bars are welcoming more musicians this week. Bars in Larnaca and Nicosia are holding musical evenings, swinging to the sounds of jazz, country and fiddle music!
Coming up first on Wednesday at Larnaca’s The Tudor Inn Bar is a jazz night with the Marios Toumbas and Nicole Ardanitou jazz duet. From 9pm onwards, jazz pianist Toumbas and vocalist Ardanitou will perform an array of jazz standards, as well as some soul and pop songs to entertain the guests.
The jazz vibes will continue on Friday as well in Nicosia as Sarah’s Jazz Club welcomes the Hello Dolly Jazz Band. The band, consisting of Sarah Fenwick, Dimitris Miaris and Marios Spyrou, pays tribute to the legendary singer and trumpeter Louis Armstrong, performing some of his greatest hits such as What a Wonderful World, Hello Dolly and They Can’t Take That Away from Me. Joining the trio on the evening is special guest Elias Ioannou on trumpet.
Deeper in the old town of Nicosia, another bar will also host a live music evening on Friday. Kafeneio to Leoforio’s agenda for Friday night is largely different than what it typically features. This Friday, it hosts the Sweet May Dews band, a guitar and fiddle duo from Southern Indiana. Logan and Janan will play American Old-Time and country music, as well as fiddle tunes from around the world – in the heart of Nicosia!
On Saturday, the capital will return to jazz sounds as vocalist Alice Ayvazian and guitarist Alexis Kasinos take the stage at Sarah’s Jazz Club. Both musicians are active members of the jazz scene, performing together and in different ensembles around the island. Their meeting at Sarah’s will combine Alice’s inspiring stage presence and vocal skills with Alexis’ fluid, imaginative guitar, creating lively and soulful interpretations of classic jazz standards.
Marios Toumbas and Nicole Ardanitou Jazz Duet
Live jazz performance. February 16. The Tudor Inn Bar, Larnaca. 9pm. €6 music charge. Tel: 96-511065
Hello Dolly Jazz Band
Band celebrating Louis Armstrong. February 18. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Live music starts at 9.30pm. €10 music charge. Tel: 95-147711
Sweet May Dews
Guitar and fiddle duo from Indiana. February 18. Kafeneio to Leoforio, Nicosia. 7pm. €4. Tel: 97-748177
Jazz Night
With Alice Ayvazian and Alexis Kasinos. February 19. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Live music starts at 9.30pm. €10 music charge. Tel: 95-147711