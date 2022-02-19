February 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: Four deaths, 1,764 new cases

By Staff Reporter045
covid new omicron 04

The health ministry on Saturday night announced four deaths attributed to Covid-19 and 1,764 new infections.

The four deaths were: three men aged 75, 82 and 90 and one woman aged 88. The 90 and the 75-year-olds died on Friday.

There are 160 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital, of whom 37 are in serious condition. Of the 37, there are 11 who are intubated.

The ministry said that 66.88 per cent of Covid-19 patients are unvaccinated.

There are a further 28 post Covid-19 (no longer infectious) patients receiving treatment.

Saturday’s cases were identified following 80,454 tests, at a rate of 2.19 per cent being positive.

PCR tests accounted for 6,954 samples and yielded 256 positives at a rate of 3.68 per cent.

Rapid tests totalled 73,500 and uncovered 1,508 positives at a rate of 2.05 per cent.

In care homes, 216 rests uncovered nine cases, a positivity rate of 4.17 per cent.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Sunday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

Staff Reporter

Ukraine president says will not respond to Russian provocations

Reuters News Service

Coming up next at Rialto Theatre

Eleni Philippou

MoU to strengthen cooperation over migration, says EU’s Schinas

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Cyprus virologist ‘delighted’ to be proved right over Deltacron

Antigoni Pitta

A minute with George Rallis Quintessentially Queer blogger

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign