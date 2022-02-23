February 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Second arrest in Paphos over cash scam

By Anna Savva0210
Paphos police

Paphos police have made a second arrest in connection with a case of impersonation and obtaining money under false pretenses, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Wednesday.

It said that a woman aged 51 was arrested as being a suspected accomplice of a 34-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday.

Police said they are investigating a total of 10 cases – three concern obtaining money under false pretenses and the remaining seven attempts to do so.

They include a case involving €20,000 in which a woman, potential victim, cooperated with police and led them to the rendezvous with the male suspect where she was due to hand over cash he had told her was needed so that her daughter could undergo urgent surgery after a traffic collision.

Besides obtaining and trying to obtain money under false pretenses, the two are also under investigation for money laundering and conspiracy to commit an offence.

Police were alerted by employees of a bank branch where the potential victim had gone at midday on Tuesday to withdraw €20,000. She told staff that she needed the money urgently to pay for an urgent operation for her daughter.  Aware of several recent cases of a similar scam, staff contacted police who went to the bank branch.

There, they established that as in previous cases, the woman had been contacted by telephone, told her daughter was in hospital and needed surgery for which a large sum of money was needed.

In cooperation with police, the woman went to the rendezvous place with an envelope, pretending she was going to hand over the money. As soon as the envelope had changed hands, police swooped in and arrested a 34-year-old man.

After further investigations, suspicions arose regarding a 51-year-old woman who was arrested.

In two other cases and using the same trick, scammers had managed to obtain €10,000 and €7,000 from two women aged 73 and 75.

 

