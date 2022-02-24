Ruling party and main opposition condemn Russia invasion of Ukraine

Both ruling Disy and main opposition Akel condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while the latter also pointed to Nato-EU geopolitical manoeuvring as aggravating factors.
Disy leader Averof Neophytou on Thursday morning strongly criticised the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign and independent nation, is unacceptable,” he said, saying he unequivocally denounces the move.
He emphasised that Cyprus, a nation which was itself a victim of invasion and continued occupation, does not have the privilege to remain silent in light of the events unfolding in Ukraine.
Neophytou further stated that the EU has an obligation to exhaust every means at its disposal to bring an end to the bloodshed.
Across the political divide, Akel also condemned the invasion by Russia but added significant caveats. It called for an immediate end to the fighting, calling on Russian troops to leave Ukraine.
Notably, Akel referenced the intense military mobilisation during the past few months in the region with EU-Nato on one side and Russia on the other as destabilising factors which threaten international peace.
Akel’s Marina Savva said that responsibilities for violating the Minsk agreement lies with all parties involved, including the Ukrainian government for infringing on individual and collective human rights of those living in eastern Ukraine.
Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos also condemned the Russian invasion, saying that in no circumstance should Ukraine’s sovereignty or territorial integrity be in doubt – but pointed to what he said is significant hypocrisy within the international community.
“Hostilities must come to an immediate end with time and space instead granted to diplomacy,” he said in a written statement.
He added that there is notable hypocrisy from the British and Americans for swiftly acting against Russia but who at the same time, for over five decades, have failed to hold Tukey to account for its occupation of Cyprus.
Sizopoulos also criticised what he said is EU hypocrisy as it proceeded with swift sanctions against Russia but has failed to do so in the case of Turkey.