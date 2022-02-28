February 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail


Turkey warns countries not to pass warships through straits

By Reuters News Service00
russian navy's diesel electric submarine rostov on don sets sail in istanbul's bosphorus
Russian Navy's diesel-electric submarine Rostov-on-Don sails in Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey February 13, 2022

Turkey has warned both Black Sea and non-Black Sea countries not to pass warships through its Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was reported as saying on Monday.

The 1936 Montreux Convention allows Turkey to limit naval transit of its straits during wartime but has a clause exempting ships returning to their registered base.

“We implemented what Montreux says, and we will do so from now on. There has been no request for passage through the straits until today,” the state news agency Anadolu reported Cavusoglu as saying.

At least four Russian ships are currently waiting on Turkey‘s decision to cross from the Mediterranean.

