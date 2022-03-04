Workshop focuses on forests and love

What more could nature teach us if we spent more time with her? What more would we learn about ourselves and the world? Exactly this is what the Forest and Love workshops in March aim to uncover through a series of events. Visual artist and educator Eleni Phyla has created a workshop that gets old and young better acquainted with Cypriot nature through experiential and unconventional teachings.
These multidimensional workshop experiences begin from the Museum of Folk Art in Gourri village before participants head out on the nature trail and through a series of activities explore Cypriot flora and the healing properties of the plants. Two workshops per day will take place every weekend this month with events coming up on March 12, 19, 20 and 26. The morning session running between 11am and 1pm is for children and the afternoon session at 3pm is for adults.
Eleni’s inspiration to create these nature-based workshops came from forest schools and institutions that are already established abroad. Now that the island too has the Forest School of Cyprus, Eleni collaborates with them for more experiences.
Through her workshops, she hopes to offer what she feels is lacking in the traditional educational system – feelings, love and nature. Each session is adapted to the ages, needs and physique of the participants as well as weather conditions. Sometimes, Eleni and the participants learn to plant seeds and how to collect them, what the natural methods of reforestation are, how to build tents from riverside canes, how to tie ropes, make face masks with leaves and phytology booklets and develop a better sense of orientation.
No pre-existing knowledge is needed to join the workshop as it is suitable for all. Cost-free due to a sponsorship by the Ministry of Tourism, the workshop typically ends back at the Museum for a closing circle with relaxation and sharing of ideas.
Forest and Love
Nature-based workshop led by Eleni Phyla. March 12, 19,20 and 26. Meeting point: Museum of Folk Art in Gourri village. 11am-1pm for children and 3pm-5pm for adults. Free. Registration needed @dasoskagapi [email protected], www.eleniphyla.org