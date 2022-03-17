March 17, 2022

Coronavirus: 12 people booked after 1,609 checks

By Staff Reporter00
Photo: CNA

Twelve people were fined for failing to follow Covid-19 restriction measures in 1,609 police checks over the 24 hours until Thursday morning, police said.

Three premises in Nicosia with six people were fined as well as another four people in Larnaca, one person in Paphos, and another person in Famagusta.

The fines concerned individuals booked after 477 checks were carried out in Nicosia, 323 checks in Larnaca, 93 checks in Paphos, and after 277 checks being carried out in Famagusta, most of which concerned the failure to wear a protective face mask, which remains mandatory in most indoor and outdoor places.

No violations were reported in Limassol after 143 checks, and in the Morphou area after 131 checks were carried out there.

Police said the checks were conducted between 6am on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

 

