March 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tamassos Bishop to head humanitarian mission to Ukrainian border

By Jonathan Shkurko01
The Bishop of Tamassos Isaias will head a humanitarian mission to the Ukrainian border in the upcoming days to help civilians affected by the ongoing conflict, the bishopric said on Wednesday.

The bishopric is also involved in welcoming refugees arriving on the island, it added.

“In cooperation with other bishoprics in Cyprus and in other countries, we are setting up reception and hospitality areas for Ukrainians refugees in order to help them with their huge struggles,” the bishopric said in a statement.

“Condemning once again this war, we reiterate our call for its immediate cessation. It is with immense sadness that we are witnessing the unacceptable humanitarian crisis, which is getting worse every day because of this disastrous war.”

The bishopric also thanked people from all over Cyprus who donated food items, clothes and money to the church that will be dispatched to people displaced by the conflict.

“We would also like to thank the Holy Bishopric of Kykkos and Tilliria for their significant support, as well as the community councils of our area for finding homes for the refugees, as well as for the care items provided for them,” the statement concluded.

