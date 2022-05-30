May 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
French Open Sport Tennis

French Open order of play on Monday

By Reuters News Service00

Order of play on the main show courts on the ninth day of the French Open on Monday (times in GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (1000)

29-Veronika Kudermetova v 22-Madison Keys (United States)
Holger Rune (Denmark) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Qinwen Zheng (China)
20-Marin Cilic (Croatia) v 2-Daniil Medvedev

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (0900)

20-Daria Kasatkina v 28-Camila Giorgi (Italy)
8-Casper Ruud (Norway) v 12-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)
11-Jessica Pegula (United States) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania)
7-Andrey Rublev v 11-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

Related Posts

Boston Celtics reach NBA finals for first time since 2010

Reuters News Service

Proud Perez lives a dream and makes history for Mexico

Reuters News Service

Teenager Alcaraz crushes Khachanov to reach quarter-finals

Reuters News Service

Blame game in France after ‘chaotic’ Champions League final

Reuters News Service

Impressive Djokovic canters into French Open last eight, Nadal clash looms

Reuters News Service

Trevisan smiles her way into last eight in Paris

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign