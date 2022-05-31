May 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Weather forecast: Higher than seasonal average, slight dip soon

By Nick Theodoulou00
File photo (Christos Theodorides)

Higher than average temperatures will continue to bake Cyprus over the next few days, with another day of 38C inland, although a slight dip is expected on Wednesday.

According to the early morning weather forecast issued by the met office, weak low pressure continues to affect the area, with light dust observed in the atmosphere.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the temperature is forecasted at 29C on the west and north coasts, about 32C on the south and east coasts, and 27C in the mountains.

At night, the coasts and the inland areas can expect about 19C while the mountains are set for a cool 17C. 

Wednesday is forecasted for increased clouds and a slight dip in temperature, although it will remain above the seasonal average. 

From then on until Friday the weather will remain stable and largely unchanged.

