August 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Weather: temperatures remain extremely high, yellow alert issued

By Jonathan Shkurko
sunny weather
File photo

Another extremely hot day is expected on Wednesday, with met office issuing a yellow alert over extreme heat from 11am to 3pm. Temperatures in the mountains are set to reach 32C, which poses a high risk for forest fires.

The met office said that Wednesday will be mainly fine although there will be increased local cloud in the mountains in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 39C inland, around 34C on the south and east coasts, 35C on the north coast and 32C on the west coast and in the mountains.

Tuesday night will be mainly fine, although at intervals there will be increased low cloud and locally there will be patchy fog.

Temperatures at night will fall to 22C inland and the west and north coasts, around 23C on the south and east coasts and 21C on the higher mountains.

Thursday and Friday will remain mainly fine and hot with temperatures above the seasonal average.

