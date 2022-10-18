October 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Change in opening times at Covid-19 vaccination centres

By Sarah Ktisti0204
vaccination centres
Vaccination centre in Nicosia

The Health Ministry on Wednesday announced a change in opening hours of Covid-19 vaccination centres across the island from Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in an effort to improve the service offered to locals.

Walk-in vaccination centres in all provinces, excluding the vaccination centres in Kyperounda and Polis Chrysochous, will operate from 8:00am – 2:30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesdays, the walk-in vaccination centres excluding the vaccination centre in Polis Chrysochous will operate from 8:00am – 5:30pm.

Vaccination Centres:

Nicosia: State Fair

Larnaca: Larnaca Old Hospital

Lemesos: Linopetra Health Centre

Paphos: Paphos General Hospital

Famagusta: Famagusta Health Centre

Kyperounda: Kyperounda Vaccination Centre (former Coop) Monday and Friday 8:30am – 2:30pm and Wednesday 8:00am – 5:30pm

Polis Chrysochous: Polis Chrysochous Hospital, every Tuesday 9:30am – 1:30pm

The Health Ministry reiterated that receiving a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine is optional.

Meanwhile, for those opting for a specific vaccine make, the Moderna vaccine (BA.1) is available every Tuesday and Thursday, while the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (BA.4 and BA.5) is available daily from Monday to Friday.

To receive the vaccination, members of the public must present identification document (ID card, passport) and a vaccination card, for health professionals – a license to practice, a medical certificate (from staff or a specialist doctor) for immunocompromised and immunosuppressed patients, as well as from individuals with chronic serious illnesses or obesity.

Related Posts

UN envoy says intercommunal trade ties contribute to Cyprus settlement efforts

Sarah Ktisti

Archbishop Chrysostomos’ health said to be ‘stable’ (updated)

Nikolaos Prakas

Cabinet approves national action plan to safeguard children from poverty

Sarah Ktisti

One of four independent presidential candidates pulls out of alliance

Elias Hazou

Call for north to be linked to EuroAsia connector

Elias Hazou

Green tax will not be imposed at year end

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign