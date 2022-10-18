October 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Twice as much rain seen this October than whole month last year

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

October rainfall was over 200 per cent higher than the average for the whole month, the meteorological department said on Tuesday on Tuesday while some areas saw more than an average month’s rainfall in just 24 hours.

Initial estimations place October 2022 rainfall at 218 per cent of the average for the month.

These figures were largely caused by the torrential rainfall seen on Sunday and Monday.

In some areas of Larnaca rainfall was measured at over 400 per cent.

The area around the airport in Larnaca recorded at 426 per cent in comparison to the average, while in Xylotymvou rainfall was recorded at 403 per cent.

Meanwhile, in Paphos rainfall at the airport came in at 377 per cent of average, while in Panayia it was 299 per cent.

