October 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest Limassol man, 46, in connection to robbery at electrical goods shop

By Sarah Ktisti00
police
Police stopped the man as he was driving in Limassol

Police on Friday arrested a 46-year-old Limassol resident to facilitate investigations of a robbery committed on Thursday at an electrical goods shop.

The man was arrested after he was spotted driving in Limassol at noon.

According to the police, at around 1.00pm on Thursday, a man entered the shop in question and, after talking to a shop employee, grabbed an electronic tablet, which was behind the counter.

The man then proceeded to fire a gun at the shop worker who tried to react to the theft, before he exited the shop.

Police obtained testimony against the 46-year-old, who was spotted at noon on Friday driving his car in town and was stopped by Limassol police, who after searching the car, located and seized an electronic tablet, which was allegedly the one stolen from the store, as well as a replica pistol.

