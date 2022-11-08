November 8, 2022

Furniture exhibition offers A Handcrafted Journey Through Time

By Eleni Philippou00
Two generations of furniture makers come together under one roof as a furniture exhibition opening at the Strovolos Cultural Centre pays homage to the legacy of Costas Hemonides, founder of Hemonides Handcrafted Furniture. From November 17 to 19, A Handcrafted Journey Through Time will feature pieces launched by an older generation and continued by the younger one with the same passion and appreciation for the craft.

“It is not by chance that the Hemonides name has become synonymous with the highest quality hand-crafted furniture,” say the exhibition organisers. “In today’s challenging environment, the brand endures by choosing to tune into the very basic human need: to surround ourselves with elements that express who we are and how we choose to live our lives.”

Hemonides began his love affair with handcrafted and hand-carved furniture well over 50 years ago and this exhibition is an homage to his craft and the honed skills that have been passed on to his children. It will showcase a selection of his classic, superbly crafted furniture and visitors will have the last chance to own a piece of history as his illustrious career draws to a close, at exceptional prices.

Moving through the exhibition, the past unfolds to the future and the new generation of furniture makers. Alongside the classic Costas Hemonides pieces, visitors will also have the opportunity to view and purchase the modern furniture collection by Hemonides Design Consultants, created by the next generation with the same fundamental values passed on to them by their father: functionality, usability, quality and design.

 

A Handcrafted Journey Through Time

Hemonides furniture exhibition. November 17-19. Strovolos Cultural Centre, Nicosia. Thursday-Friday: 4pm-10pm. Saturday: 10am-9pm. www.hemonides.com. Tel: 22-666645

