November 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter0171
cb november 10

In today’s episode, the House legal affairs committee yesterday held an in-depth discussion on the spyware case investigated by the European parliament’s Pega committee and the involvement of Cyprus.

The group of MEPs visited Cyprus last week and on Tuesday said Cyprus had become a centre for the export of surveillance software.

In other news, the Cypriot captain of the “Prudent Warrior” ship was repatriated yesterday, after months of being held in Iran in a diplomatic dispute between Athens and Tehran.

Elsewhere, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay arrived in the north on Wednesday and visited the construction site of the controversial ‘Kulliye’ project, an Islamic government complex.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Woman caught at airport with fake ID

Staff Reporter

Queer Wave film festival returns for third edition

Eleni Philippou

Delay in carrying out foreclosures

Staff Reporter

Teen arrested after abandoning car on highway last month

Andria Kades

Archbishop laid out for public worship

Andria Kades

Two charged after scene at welfare office

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign