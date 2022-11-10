November 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Delay in carrying out foreclosures

By Staff Reporter017
Foreclosures

Foreclosures on first properties valued up to €350,000 will be postponed until the end of February 2023, the association of credit acquisition companies said on Thursday.

It said the decision was taken after discussions surrounding the impact of foreclosures on the broader economy.

This will apply for borrowers who belong to vulnerable groups, as outlined in the Cabinet’s decision on August 22.

 

