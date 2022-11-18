November 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineUSAWorld

Russia not ruling out more talks with U.S., foreign ministry says

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: russian foreign minister sergei lavrov meets with his iranian counterpart hossein amir abdollahian in moscow
File photo: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

Russia is not ruling out further high-level meetings with the United States on “strategic stability”, Moscow’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday, as an upcoming meeting between the two powers in Cairo on nuclear proliferation nears.

“If the Americans show interest and readiness, we will not refuse,” Ryabkov was quoted as saying.

Strategic stability is a term Russia and the United States, the world’s two biggest nuclear powers, use to mean reducing the risk of nuclear war.

Russian and the U.S. officials are expected to meet soon in the Egyptian capital of Cairo from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6 to discuss the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty.

However, Ryabkov earlier indicated there was nothing to talk about with the U.S. on the subject of Ukraine.

“No, there is simply nothing to talk about with them on Ukraine. There can simply be no dialogue, let alone negotiations, given the radical opposing positions,” he was quoted by Interfax as saying earlier.

Related Posts

UK’s Hunt, criticised by some Conservatives, defends tax hikes

Reuters News Service

Traces of explosives found at Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden says

Reuters News Service

Ukraine energy supply under persistent Russian attacks

Reuters News Service

North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, lands near Japan

Reuters News Service

UN nuclear watchdog board again urges Russia to end actions at Ukrainian plants

Reuters News Service

‘Wave’ of lawsuits over FTX expected, but investors will face legal hurdles

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign