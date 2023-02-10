February 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment

Much Ado About Nothing at Rialto Theatre's big screen

By Eleni Philippou00
nt live

A new live broadcast from the National Theatre Live programme will reach Rialto Theatre this month. One of Shakespeare’s most well-known plays, Much Ado About Nothing, will be presented on February 18, straight from London’s theatre stage.

Katherine Parkinson and John Heffernan lead the cast in Shakespeare’s rom-com of sun, sea and mistaken identity. The legendary family-run Hotel Messina on the Italian Riveria has been visited by artists, celebrities and royalty. But when the owner’s daughter weds a dashing young soldier, not all guests are in the mood for love. A string of scandalous deceptions soon surrounds not only the young couple, but also the adamantly single Beatrice and Benedick.

Following his award-winning productions of Romeo & Juliet, Twelfth Night and Antony and Cleopatra, director Simon Godwin returns with this irresistible comedy, broadcast live from the National Theatre stage. The broadcast, as all NT Live shows at Rialto, will be shown in its original English language, accompanied by subtitles in both Greek and English.

 

Much Ado About Nothing

Live broadcast from the National Theatre Live programme. February 18. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7pm. In English with Greek and English subtitles. €12. www.rialto.com.cy

