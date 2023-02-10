Dance for Peace: 10th charity Vienna Ball in Cyprus

Back for its 10th edition is the Charity Vienna Ball, which will be held at Hilton Hotel Nicosia in early March organised by the Professional Artistic Dance School Fly-in-Dance. With the support of the City of Vienna and the Austrian Embassy, the Ball raises funds for children in need through dance and networking.
“As the world around us is going through hardship, believing in a brighter future by creating a positive environment for those in need, is our driving force and the reason for organising the esteemed 10th Vienna Ball in Cyprus,” organisers said.
“Sadly,” they added, “the current regional turmoil, war and social unrest led to an increasing number of unaccompanied minors to seek refuge in Cyprus, hoping to find stability and a safer environment. As a group of international dancers, we want to contribute to the wellbeing of these children by coming together at this year’s Vienna Ball for a magical performance to ‘Dance for Peace’.
“This prestigious annual charity event is organised with the aim to raise funds, which – this year – will benefit the NGO Hope for Children – CRC Policy Centre, in hope to contribute to the improvement of these children’s lives.”
Every year, the Vienna Ball welcomes prominent members of society, from various countries, such as businessmen, politicians and diplomats. The high spirited and warm atmosphere of the Ball creates a unique environment for guests to mingle and make new acquaintances, while collecting funds to benefit a different organisation every year.
The programme of the 10th Charity Vienna Ball on March 4 will include the Grand Opening by the debutante dance couples and the orchestra. Various dances such as Waltz, Polka, Quadrille and Gallop will be performed by dance artists and Masterclasses will be offered for the guests. A chance to dance, mingle and help is the aim of the Ball as it dances for peace in Viennese fashion.
10th Charity Vienna Ball
Charity ball with Viennese dancing raising funds for NGO Hope for Children – CRC Policy Centre. March 4. Hilton Hotel, Nicosia. 7pm. Tel: 94-068916, 94-068917. www.viennaballcyprus.com, www.fly-in-dance.com