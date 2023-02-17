February 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Cyprus News Digest: Does Cyprus’ housing stock meet ant-seismic standards? 

By Rosie Charalambous00

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Does Cyprus’ housing stock meet ant-seismic standards?
  • Cuvier-beaked whales wash up on the island’s coastline
  • Hunters say they will obey the ban on lead shot near wetlands.

