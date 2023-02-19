Greek musicians hold Cyprus concerts

Stars of Greece’s music scene will be on the island next month for shows says ELENI PHILIPPOU
Cyprus’ music scene is getting used to welcoming stars from abroad. Sometimes they are international stars, other times underground music DJs or emerging bands, but most are from the Greek music scene. And next month more will hold shows on the island.
As soon as March arrives, the popular Greek band Onirama will head to Nicosia Municipal Theatre for a new show. Inspired by the band’s original name Mixin’ up the Medicine, Onirama will present its new project on March 3 titled Mixin’ up the Decades. An evening dedicated to the very best tunes from the 90s is what their concert will hold accompanied by two guest singers who also marked their place in Greece’s music world in the 90s. Mando and Thanos Kalliris will join Onirama to remember beloved songs and sounds of the decade.
Later on in the month, two of the most well-known female pop-rock voices of the Greek music scene will perform a show at Nicosia’s RED Music Stage. Evridiki and Georgia Kefala from Mple will join forces for an electrifying live music performance on March 21. Mple and Evridiki will sing surprise new duets, Greek and international hits as well as their personal best songs.
Also happening towards the end of March is a special concert that celebrates 35 years of Stefanos Korkolis’ music career. After presenting the concert in Greece, three shows are planned for Cyprus – two in Nicosia on February 19 and 20 and one in Limassol on February 21. Joining the Greek composer and pianist on stage will be Limassol Trakart Orchestra of Contemporary Music and his chosen guests Panos Mouzourakis and Sofia Manousakis.
Mixin’ up the Decades
Onirama live, joined by Mando and Thanos Kalliris. March 3. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.tickethour.com.cy
Evridiki and Mple
Live show by Evridiki and Mple. March 21. RED Music Stage, Nicosia. 9pm. €25. www.tickethour.com.cy
35 Years of Stefanos Korkolis
Stefanos Korkolis in concert with Panos Mouzourakis and Sofia Manousakis. March 19-20. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. March 21. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. www.tickethour.com.cy