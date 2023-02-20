February 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested in Limassol for attempted catalyst theft

By Staff Reporter085
police car night 2
File photo

Police in on Sunday arrested a 41-year-old man for a case of attempted theft of a car catalyst.

According to the police, at around 9:30pm they received a tip-off that an unknown person was trying to remove the catalyst from a parked vehicle in an open area of Limassol. According to the tip-off the man had arrived with a second person, who was waiting for him in a car nearby.

Police went to the area, where they found a car raised on a jack. The suspect fled as soon as he noticed the police and managed to escape.

The man’s suspected accomplice was located in the parked car, and identified as a 41-year-old resident of Limassol.

Police conducted a search of the vehicle and found various tools and two power tool batteries which were seized as evidence.

A judicial arrest warrant was issued against the 41-year-old and he was detained to facilitate investigations.

An inspection carried out on the first vehicle, found that its catalyst had been cut off on one side.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Man charged with betting agency fraud

Staff Reporter

Today’s Weather: Cloudy and mild

Staff Reporter

Police seize over 20,000 illicit cigarettes

Staff Reporter

Lanes closed on the Nicosia-Limassol highway

Staff Reporter

End of legal loophole that lets retailers charge more for card use

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign