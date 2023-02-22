February 22, 2023

Handpan performance coming up in Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00
In a round, steel, turtle-back-like instrument you find peaceful music. It is true, the sound a handpan creates is serene, and that instantly creates a calming state for both the player and the listener. In the local music scene, the island’s performances don’t typically feature handpan instruments yet this week one will take place in Nicosia.

Katakwa Culture Art Café on Armenias Street will welcome Russian musician Katty to its grounds to host her first handpan performance in Cyprus. Involved in music for more than 20 years, Katty plays the guitar, piano, handpan and sings. She is the founder of the School of Intuitive Music in Moscow where she and a group of teachers teach handrum to students of all ages.

Her music is infused in her sound healing sessions as well as using the handpan’s calm sounds in meditation or relaxation practices. Now, with Katty splitting her time between Russia and Cyprus, she hosts her first handpan concert on the island on Friday.

The performance at Katakwa will begin at 7pm with the café offering cacao or tea to accompany the performance.

If it is getting more involved with the music that you are after, Katakwa hosts a djembe drumming circle at its venue every Wednesday at 5.45pm where participants gather and play together. The djembe sessions have no leader but the more experienced players help beginners pick up a beat and play a beat.

 

Handpan Concert

By Katty. February 24. Katakwa Culture Art Café, Nicosia. 7pm. €10. Tel: 95-954788

Katakwa Drumming Circle

Djembe jamming sessions. Every Wednesday. Katakwa Culture Art Café, Nicosia. 5.45pm. Donation-based. Tel: 95-954788

 

