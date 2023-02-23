February 23, 2023

Ceramics workshop for families

A unique one-off ceramics workshop will take place this Sunday at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation as part of its multi-sensory programme Aisthiseis. The morning workshop in Greek will be led by local ceramist Souzanna Petri and will be based on the history of ceramics in Cyprus.

Titled Feel-Mold-Create, the family workshop will touch on the creation of clay and its different production stages, the making of natural colours and its next stages of production and décor. Using their senses, participants will cultivate their creativity by imagining Cyprus’ archaeology and ancient culture from the exhibits of the museum.

The step-by-step guide to the production of ceramic goods will be demonstrated as well as painting techniques and special qualities of clay. Apart from its educational characteristics, clay is also a therapeutic tool and engaging in ceramic play can put the maker in a meditative state, re-activating the senses. As such, one of the goals of the workshop is to share knowledge of this ancient Cypriot art by engaging all of the senses.

A particular feature of the workshop is that it welcomes all participants, whether they have a certain disability or not, as that the main message of the Aisthiseis programme is that art and culture should be accessible to all. And it’s free to attend!

 

Ceramics Workshop for Families

By local ceramist Souzanna Petri. February 26. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 11am. In Greek. Registrations: 22-128175

