February 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Europa LeagueFootballSport

United face Betis, Arsenal take on Sporting in Europa last 16

By Reuters News Service00
europa league round of 16 draw
General view of the Europa League trophy before the draw in Nyon, Switzerland

The following is the draw for the Europa League last-16 which was held in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday:

Union Berlin v Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla v Fenerbahce

Juventus v Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros

Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal

Manchester United v Real Betis

AS Roma v Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 9 and the second legs on March 16.

*Team mentioned first will host the first leg

