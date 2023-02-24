February 24, 2023

Cyprus

Weekly ‘meet the locals’ walking tour in Paphos

By Staff Reporter00
paphos

Weekly free tours titled “meet the locals” are to take place in Paphos old town during March and April.

A licensed tour guide will take visitors to key points of interest in the costal city such as the renovated squares and shopping centres.

The main objectives are to offer alternative experiences during the off peak season while bringing lesser known parts of the old town to life, and showcasing infrastructure projects.

The walks start by the ‘market’ bus stop every Thursday at 9:30am and will last about two-and-a-half hours, ending at the tourist information office on Makariou street in the old town.

For information or reservations contact the deputy tourism ministry’s Paphos branch at 26811500, 26932841 or by email [email protected] and www.visitpafos.org.cy.

Avatar photo

