Cypriot driver ‘excited about the road ahead’

A rising star on the racing circuit hailed as a champion of the next generation tells PAUL LAMBIS he has his eyes set on Formula 1

Nico Christodoulou has had a lifelong passion for cars and racing. “Racing is a big part of my life; it’s my passion. I put a lot of effort into my career and driving, and I am determined to be the best that I can be,” he said.

Christodoulou began his professional career in a race cart in 2017 and has since competed in several championships in his home country of Canada as well as North and South America. “At heart, I am a competitor, and I am very excited about the road ahead,” he said.

He began his single-seater racing career in 2018, becoming the youngest racing driver to compete at Formula 4 level. A year later, Christodoulou went on to win the 2019 Mexican GP Formula 4 Race from pole position on his inaugural run in the Formula 4 NACAM Competition.

More recently, he had to adjust to a new car, team and continent, contending with circuits that differed significantly from those on the other side of the Atlantic. “North America has many great and historic tracks. In comparison, I find the tracks in Europe are much wider and have smoother surfaces. Every track I’ve been to so far has been high on my favourite track list.”

The Canadian ace was born in King City, Ontario in 2005 and is of Greek Cypriot descent. He began his professional motorsports career in karting at the age of 12 and was soon racing in the cut-and-thrust championships, competing against other teenagers eager to make a name for themselves in the sport.

“It always begins with karting,” he told the Cyprus Mail. “Karting is known as the ‘hidden gem’ of motorsports. It is the starting point for nearly all of the world’s professional race car drivers.”

Christodoulou recalls watching motorsports on television when he was nine and being fascinated by anything to do with wheels and motoring. “I was enthralled by the sport, particularly the IndyCar Series, Formula One, and NASCAR.”

He then became the only 12-year-old in North America training under the watchful eye of Eric Jensen, one of the world’s most successful race car driver coaches. Jensen praised Christodoulou’s talent in an interview with CBS Austin, saying it would one day lead to his protégé making it to Formula 1 and becoming the “champion of the next generation.”

“My goal is to make it to Formula 1 when I’m older and win a lot of championships along the way,” Christodoulou said at the time. Fast forward to 2023, and the 18-year-old has certainly made his mark in the competitive world of motorsports.

When asked what his secret to success is, he said a driver must know his car inside and out. “The more information you have, the better.”

A well-balanced diet followed by a consistent training routine, according to Christodoulou, can “make or break your performance on the track.” Workouts on intensive strength training eventually help the driver withstand the force experienced during races.

Christodoulou competed in the NACAM Formula 4 Championship with FyF Racing in the 2018-19 season and again with Scuderia Martiga EG in the 2019-20 season. He finished fourth in the first year and second in the 2019-20 standings, with three wins.

In 2020, Christodoulou raced with DEForce Racing in the Formula 4 United States Championship, finishing seventh overall. Last year, he switched to Velocity Racing Development and finished fourth in the standings with two wins.

Outside of Formula 4, he has competed in five USF2000 races on the Road to Indy. He was the first driver to be confirmed for the 2022 Formula Regional Americas grid.

Earlier this year, it was announced he would remain in GB3 with Arden, which has extended its collaboration with Velocity Racing Development for the 2023 season.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back in the GB3 car with Arden VRD this season,” Christodoulou said. “We made really strong progress together last year, and I think our results towards the end of the season show the potential we are capable of. I want to be fighting for podiums and wins from the start, and after so much testing, I’m confident we can achieve that.”

Despite joining the championship late in the season, Arden’s team manager Jack Woodhouse was impressed with Christodoulou’s adaptability and rapid movement throughout the season.

“He’s a genuinely talented driver, and we’re hoping he’ll lead us to a title challenge this year,” Woodhouse said. “There is some outstanding talent developing in the United States, and we are eager to bring those drivers over to the United Kingdom and Europe to further their careers.”