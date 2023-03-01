March 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s Weather: Mild with dust warning in effect

By Staff Reporter00
haze
File photo

On Wednesday the weather will be mainly sunny with a layer of fine atmospheric dust and increased high clouds observed from time to time, leading to haze. Winds will be mainly north-easterly to south-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to a little rough. The temperature will rise to 27 C in the interior, 25 C on the coasts and 18 C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday night the weather will continue mostly clear. The winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly and on the north coast south-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 9 C in the interior, 12 C on the coast and 8 C in the higher mountains.

On Thursday the weather will be partly cloudy. Winds will be variable light, up to 3 Beaufort, turning to north to south-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will rise to 26 C in the interior, 24 C on the coasts and 17 C in the higher mountains.

On Friday and the weekend, increased clouds will be observed at times. During the evening and morning hours, thin fog and low clouds may form.

The temperature until Sunday is expected to drop gradually, however, remaining above average for the season.

The height of the snow in Troodos Square is 14 cm.

