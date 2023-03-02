March 2, 2023

Open Call for 6th International Poetry Slam Cyprus 2023

By Eleni Philippou
In just over a month the latest version of the International Poetry Slam Cyprus will take place in Nicosia. Organisers Ideogramma has just launched an Open Call to invite poets and writers to send in material and compete at the event.

Following the great success of the previous editions, the next international Poetry Slam Cyprus 2023, is taking place at ARTos House, Nicosia on March 13 and 14. The aim of the competition is to provoke and lead poetry to extremes, seeking new forms of expression, always keeping in mind contemporary international poetry trends.

Poetry Slam is a competition. The competitors-slammers perform their own work in a dramatised form. Interested poets should register by February 24 and bring their poem, or more poems if they wish to read a different poem at each stage of the competition, making sure that it is no longer than three minutes.

On day one, the competition will be among Cyprus-based poets-slammers, during which the Cyprus National Champion Slammer 2023 will be declared, as well as the two runners-up. The National Champion will be able to compete, representing Cyprus in the EU Poetry Slam Championship held each year in a different country and the World Poetry Slam Competition.

On the second evening, the top six slammers of the day before will join the six invited slammers from abroad in two rounds of competition, where the International Slam Champion 2023 will be declared as well as two runners-up.

 

Open Call

For the 6th International Poetry Slam Cyprus. March 13-14. ARTos House, Nicosia. 7.30pm arrival, 8pm start. To register email [email protected]. Facebook page @Ideogramma

