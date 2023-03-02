March 2, 2023

Fengaros Music Village returning for its 10th edition

Celebrating its 10th edition this year, the Fengaros Music Village will bring together musicians once more in Kato Drys from July 27 to August 1. Providing arts education through a series of eight music, theatre and movement workshops, as well as an artist residency, the summertime establishment nurtures a broad network of artists from Cyprus and beyond to gather in the village and foster creative collaboration. Building on the success of its past few editions, Fengaros Music Village brings together experienced professionals and music enthusiasts alike to partake in knowledge exchange and collaborate with one another.

Industry professionals will lead a wide range of workshops focusing on songwriting and arranging, improvisation and composition, jazz and folk music traditions, as well as voice, theatre and movement. Attendees will be able to participate in their workshop of choice, during morning and afternoon hours, revitalising the quaint Cypriot village with music and creativity. Each evening free concerts will be held, followed by open jam sessions at the village’s central cafe.

Fengaros Music Village’s goal is to hone a long-lasting and resourceful community of artists to cultivate diverse creative and disseminative opportunities among one another. Attendees will gain a fruitful network of fellow local and foreign artists – whether it be from fellow participants in a workshop, the instructors or chance collaborators from the improvised evening jam sessions. This is evident in the flourishing local discography and collaborations between young artists that participate in Fengaros Music Village.

 

Fengaros Music Village

July 27 – August 1. Kato Drys village, Larnaca. €170-210. www.fengaros.com/MusicVillage

