March 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Daylight saving time comes into effect March 26

By Gina Agapiou
Daylight saving time starts on March 26 when all European Union countries will set their clocks one hour forward.
Despite a 2018 decision to abolish time change in Europe, clocks will go forward one hour at 3am on Sunday, March 26.
The daylight saving time will end on October 29, 2023.
The last time change was scheduled for March 2021, when European Union member states were asked to choose between winter or summer time.
But the global coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine set back the plan.
The European Commission proposed ending the practice in 2018 after an EU-wide opinion survey showed a large majority in favour of doing so. The survey generated 4.6 million responses, with 84 percent of respondents wanting to end seasonal clock changes.
In March 2019, the European parliament voted in favour of abolishing the practice of switching the clocks, first introduced in World War I to save energy by prolonging evening daylight in summer.

