Cyprus Business Now

National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) on Thursday announced that George Agioutantis has been appointed to the position of managing director and executive member of the board of directors of the bank.

In addition, the bank said that its board of directors wish to express its appreciation to Marinis Stratopoulos “for his essential and valuable contribution to the bank’s operations during his time in the role of Managing Director and Executive Member of the Board of Directors”.

Finally, the announcement noted that Stratopoulos will continue to provide his services to the bank as a non-executive member of the board of directors.

On the occasion of Employee Appreciation Day, celebrated annually on the first Friday of March and in honour of International Women’s Day, Hellenic Bank honoured the achievements and contribution of its staff and presented for the first time a specially designed initiative, on the theme of ‘Employee Appreciation’ Week Talks’.

“Perhaps man’s greatest emotional need is to feel valued and recognized for his daily efforts,” the bank said in a statement.

“Wanting to express appreciation for the hard work, dedication and efforts of the staff under special circumstances in recent years, the Human Resources Department of Hellenic Bank held three one-hour online events with three distinguished female speakers,” the statement added.

According to the announcement, the three speakers focused on different topics, all aimed at the personal development of the staff and shared stories, examples and life achievements.

Memnia Theodorou spoke about the life lessons she received through her trip to the frozen Zanskar river in the Himalayas, with the message that “by daring to step outside our comfort zone, we can discover how far we can go”.

“Adventures like these fill us with strength, faith, and optimism,” she added.

Moreover, Myrtani Pieri spoke about the mysteries of human existence. “Our world is full of mysteries. But science and scientific thinking are among the most powerful tools we have to understand the world around us and ourselves and to recognize the beauty, magic and intelligence of the millions of years of evolution that we carry within us,” she said.

Finally, Elli Matsouka discussed the way people define their relationships or if they are defined by them.

“Higher awareness and the improved ability to develop and manage effective relationships are to understand more about how and why people create relationships, the approach and one’s style in relationships and how we can develop and maintain relationships in the work environment,” she stated.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Thursday, March 16 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 105.67 points at 13:17 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.70 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 63.50 points, representing a drop of 0.70 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €102,833.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main and alternative indexes fell by 0.93 per cent and 0.06 per cent respectively. The hotel and investment firm indexes remained unchanged.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (-0.4 per cent), Hellenic Bank (-1.8 per cent), Atlantic Insurance (no change), Logicom (-1.78 per cent), and Blue Island (-5.42 per cent).