New art exhibitions in Larnaca and Paphos

Right before the Easter holidays, two new exhibitions will be added to the island’s art scene. On Friday, Psifida Art Gallery will present Anastasia Rousou’s exhibition Eunoia which centers on sculptures and the human heart.

The artist’s work is composed by influences from life, the beauty of existing and connecting with one another, as well as recreations of paintings and sculptures through which she explores and reinvents in her own style. Her artworks, curated by Chryso Psajii, will be exhibited until May 2.

On Saturday, the Thinking Outside the Box exhibition by visual artist Panikos Tempriotis will open at The O Gallery. Various sculptures make up the exhibition from numerous different materials such as wood, plastic, metal and ceramic that the artist usually finds and reshapes, giving them a new artistic dimension.

 

Eunoia

Art exhibition by Anastasia Rousou. April 7-May 2. Psifida Art Gallery, Paphos. Opening night 7pm. Tel: 26-442111

Thinking Outside the Box

Exhibition by Panikos Tempriotis. April 8-29. The O Gallery, Larnaca. Opening night 7pm-10pm. Wednesday-Saturday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-7pm. Sunday: 3pm-5pm. Tel: 99-659202

