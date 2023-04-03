April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Twenty-eight-year-old moped driver injured in collision

By Iole Damaskinos00
Larnaca General Hospital

A 28-year-old man is being treated in hospital for injuries sustained early Monday morning in a road collision in Larnaca. 

The collision happened around 1:30 am, on 25th March street in Aradippou. In conditions under investigation, the 28-year-old lost control of his moped and ended up being flung into a green space.

The driver was taken to Larnaca general hospital where the doctor on duty determined he had suffered a hip fracture, and he was kept in for care.

A preliminary alcohol test showed his alcohol levels were 38mg ​​instead of the permitted 9mg. 

Police are continuing to examine the exact causes of the collision.

Related Posts

Wine sector to get over €22 million in the next five years

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus marks autism awareness day

Staff Reporter

Prince Albert II of Monaco visits Cyprus

Gina Agapiou

Planting three million trees in Cyprus by 2030 is ‘impossible’

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus Film Days marks a new beginning

Eleni Philippou

Foreign minister speaks about efforts to resume talks

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign