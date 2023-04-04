Teachers in north to protest over theological school

Teachers in the north will protest on Tuesday, their unions said, following the announcement by Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay to create a theological school in Famagusta.

According to the announcement by unions KTOEOS and KTOS, the protest will take place at 2.30pm outside the ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel’s residence.

In the meantime, Ktoeos general secretary Ozan Elmali said: “While Famagusta has experienced so much pain [earthquake victims], while society’s expectations are much more humanitarian, an approach bordering on enforcement has re-emerged and added that without looking at what they need the we’re [the ‘government’] going to put this [the theology] here whether you like it or not approach prevails.”

Elmali said that is was painful to see the politicians in the north, who know the situation in Famagusta, move forward with the decision to put a theological school in the city, without exerting any of their own influence.

He added that looking at the budget amount, it says one school for 800 students, and that the money allocated for 26 schools is slightly more than the money allocated for one school.

“Some media organisations have reported that 27 schools will be built, but this is not the case. One school will be built and a budget allocated for the repair of 26 schools,” he said.

However, he added that they need schools that will provide education with modern standards, and that the religious school was just a ploy to use ahead of elections in Turkey.

Main opposition CTP party also argued that the “cooperation agreement,” which is a repetition of the “protocols” signed a long time ago, proved once again that these agreements are not prepared with the needs of the Turkish Cypriots in mind and cannot be applied.

“At a time when many public buildings, especially schools, should be prepared for earthquakes, the democratic climate in our country is affected by things that are not asked for by our society, such as the theological school and the vehicles and weapons given to the police,” the party said.

Their announcement added that the plan of the new theological school, which is not based on any social need and has no social equivalent, is the product of a new imposition on Turkish Cypriots.