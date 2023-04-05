April 5, 2023

President arrives in Cairo to kick off Egypt trip

By Gina Agapiou00
President Nikos Christodoulides arrived in Egypt for a two-day visit on Wednesday afternoon where he was received by Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek el Mola.

The Cyprus issue and ways to strengthen bilateral relations will be the focus of a meeting later in Cairo between Christodoulides and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Accompanied by the members of the Cypriot delegation, Christodoulides was given a guided tour of the museum of Egyptian Culture where he signed the visitors book.

Later, at 5pm, he is expected at the presidential palace where he will have a one-to-one meeting with the president of Egypt.

The ministers accompanying the president will also hold separate meetings with their Egyptian counterparts.

The country leaders will then make public statements.

According to an official press release, the two will discuss the Cyprus problem and ways to deepen bilateral relations in the fields of trade, economy and tourism, as well as energy.

Later on, Sisi will host Christodoulides and the Cypriot delegation at an Iftar dinner.

On Thursday the president will meet General Secretary of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Energy Minister George Papanastasiou and Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, among others, are accompanying the president.

 

