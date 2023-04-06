April 6, 2023

International guitar festival EGTA returns to Nicosia

The International Guitar Festival EGTA – Cyprus is back for its 17th edition, and once again collaborating with the Pharos Arts Foundation to present unique musical performances. It starts with a rare recital for voice and guitar coming up on April 27 at The Shoe Factory.

Guitarist Socrates Leptos and soprano Mariza Anastasiades have weaved together a unique programme of Spanish music from the 16th century to today, promising to indulge the audience in an enchanting journey through the Iberian Peninsula. With the magical tunes of Mudarra, Garcia Lorca, Pujol, De Falla and Obradors, listeners will be transported to a world of passion, poetry and dream-like landscapes, where the guitar’s rich textures and the soprano’s expressive vocals merge into an unforgettable sonic experience.

Two days later, guitar aficionados will be in for a treat as multi-award-winning classical guitarist Marko Topchii makes his debut in Cyprus, also as part of the festival. Topchii is considered one of the most accomplished and extensively-travelled guitarists of his generation, and his prodigious achievements are best exemplified by his numerous competition victories.

He has received more than 100 awards worldwide in international classical guitar competitions, with 55 of them being first prizes in such prestigious competitions as the Francisco Tarrega, the Andres Segovia and the Michele Pittaluga. For his recital at The Shoe Factory on April 29, Topchii will deliver a mesmerising and highly virtuosic programme of works by JS Bach, Maurice Ravel, Joaquín Rodrigo, Leo Brouwer and Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, among others.

 

