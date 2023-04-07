April 7, 2023

Easter and spring creative workshops at AG Leventis Gallery

Easter Week typically signals the official arrival of spring. Painted easter eggs, traditional baking, egg hunts and feasts are a few of the season’s highlights. To celebrate the coming of spring, the educational team of the AG Leventis Gallery has put together a few workshops this April which are suitable for both children and adults.

Right in the middle of the Holy Week, the Gallery plans an Easter Treasure Hunt at its grounds on Wednesday, April 12 that will have children aged 5 to 10 exploring its collections to find eggs. “Leo and Leoni have hidden our Easter eggs amongst the paintings of the AG Leventis Gallery,” comment organisers. “Iakinthos the Easter bunny is not very happy about this. He wants to find the Easter eggs! What do you say we transform into playful Easter bunnies and discover the hidden Easter eggs? And as soon as we find them, it will be time to decorate them for our Easter table.”

Together with the museum educator, young visitors will discover the missing Easter eggs in the Greek Collection of the Gallery and then creatively decorate them. The workshop will run twice on Wednesday, at 11am and then again at 3pm, lasting an hour and a half each time.

Then, on April 29 a creative workshop will have adults making their own May flower wreaths. To celebrate May 1, the gallery invites adults to use smells, colours, flowers and creativity to create their own wreaths. Under the guidance of a professional, participants will be led into a two-hour hands-on, crafty session to welcome a new month.

 

Easter Treasure Hunt

For children aged 5 to 10. April 12. A. G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 11am and 3pm. €10. Tel: 22-668838

May Flower Wreath

Creative Workshop for adults. April 27. A. G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 11am-1pm. €35. Tel: 22-668838

