April 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Italian Opera Multimedia Show coming to Nicosia and Limassol

By Eleni Philippou028
massimo970

Two evenings of opera are coming up in May featuring a world-leading tenor and soprano. The Italian Opera Multimedia Show will reach the island on May 13 and 26, bringing some of the most well-known Italian arias.

Operas from the golden era of Italian composers such as Verdi, Puccini, and Massenet as well as renowned Neapolitan songs such as O Sole Mio and Funiculì, Funiculà will be performed by tenor Massimo Giordano who is a soloist of the most prestigious opera theatres around the world, including the Metropolitan Opera (New York), La Scala (Milan), the National Opera of Paris and Covent Garden (London). Accompanying him on stage will be soprano Esther Kandinova who has similarly performed around the world.

Audiences in Limassol will be first treated to the Italian opera spectacle as the show takes place at Pattihio Municipal Theatre on May 13. Nicosia audiences will enjoy the performance a few days later, on May 26 as the show travels to the Nicosia Municipal Theatre.

 

Italian Opera Multimedia Show

Italian tenor performs Italian opera arias. Supported by soprano Esther Kandinova. May 13. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. May 26. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7pm. Tickets from €35. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Related Posts

Exhibition at Aigaia presents Anna Alexandrou’s work

Eleni Philippou

Book Review: Vacuum in the Dark by Jen Beagin

CM Guest Columnist

Three new exhibitions at Hambis Printmaking Museum

Eleni Philippou

Silent disco party coming to Pervolia

Eleni Philippou

Football and politics: the history of Cyprus

Alix Norman

Feel-good series to dispel the gloom

Constantinos Psillides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign